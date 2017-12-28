- Advertisement -

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has joined other Nigerians to pray for the speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf who was involved in a power bike accident.

Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Idowu Adelusi, quoted him to have prayed on his verified Twitter handle that God will be with the President’s family at this trying time.

He said, “I wish the President’s son speedy recovery. May the healing hands of the Almighty God be upon the young man and may God be with the first family at this trying time.”

“God, who is the giver of life will restore every aspect of Yusuf’s body that needs to be restored.”