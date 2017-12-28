- Advertisement -

The Edo Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has arrested no fewer than 240 suspects for drug offences in the state in the outgoing year.

The Commander of the agency in the state, Buba Wakawa, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Benin.

Wakawa also said that more than 45,000 kgs of suspected cannabis sativa was seized within the period under review, while 10 vehicles and three motorcycles were impounded in connection with drug trafficking.

He said that 34 drug farmlands totaling more than 50 hectares and valued at N2.9 billion were destroyed from January to date.

He also disclosed that the command had arrested 29 suspects for various illicit drug activities with about 11,000 kgs of suspected cannabis sativa.

The commander said that drug trafficking involving such a large quantity was of great concern to the drug control managers.

“For us, drug control managers in the state, this is a cause for concern. You can imagine the amount of money we have taken away from drug traffickers.

“And this is the one we were able to take out of illegal circulation. The implication is that it is a huge problem that needs the urgent and active participation of all stakeholders,” he said.

Wakawa, however, decried lack of operational facilities, including vehicles and bed spaces for the rehabilitation of persons with drug abuse disorders, facing the command.