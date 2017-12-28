- Advertisement -

Staff of the presidential villa on Thursday in Abuja offered special prayers for the quick recovery of the president’s son, Yusuf Buhari.

Yusuf was involved in a bike accident on Tuesday night in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prayer session, which was held immediately after the afternoon (Zuhr) prayer, was led by the Chief Imam of Aso Rock Mosque, Abdulwahid Suleiman.

Mr. Suleiman prayed almighty God to continue to guide and protect the first family and all Nigerians.

He also prayed for peace, tranquillity and progress to reign supreme in the country.

Among those at the prayer session were the President’s Aide-De-Camp (ADC), Lawal Abubakar; Garba Shehu, the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity; the president’s Chief Personal Security Officer, Abdulkarim Dauda, as well other presidential aides and staff of the villa.

Mr. Shehu had on Wednesday in a statement confirmed that Yusuf, who was involved in a bike accident, was in stable condition.

He said that Yusuf had the accident on Tuesday night around Gwarimpa area in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Mr. Shehu said Yusuf broke a limb and also sustained an injury on the head as a result of the incident.

“He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.

“The President and his wife, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, are thankful to Nigerians for the good wishes and prayers for their son,” he said.