- Advertisement -

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is participating in the Carnival Calabar street parade as non-competitive band, to further sensitise the public on its Voter Education Campaign.

Speaking at the Carnival on Thursday, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu said, it was part of the commission’s resolve to take voter education to the larger population.

Yakubu, who was represented by Dr Frankland Briyai Resident Electoral Commissioner in Cross River, added Carnival Calabar was a good opportunity to sensitize the public on the need for participation in the electoral process.

The INEC chairman said that proper participation by the notary public, especially the youths would reduce incidences of thuggery and other forms of electoral violence.

“We want to get it right; so, we are exploiting every available opportunity to get Nigerians informed on the need for proper participation in the electoral process.

“We feel that Carnival Calabar is a great window for us to educate Cross Riverians and indeed Nigerians and the International Community on the need for everybody to participate in the electoral process, ‘’ he said.

He said that the commission was doing everything within its powers to ensure that more Nigerians were aware of their civic rights.

Also speaking, Mr Olawole Uzzi, Director in charge of Voter Education and Publicity, INEC headquarters said that INEC’s participation in the Carnival Calabar was a continuation of what it started last year.

“We were here in 2016 but not as elaborate as what we have here today. Carnival Calabar is the biggest street party in Africa, so we want to use the opportunity to sensitise the public, ‘’ he said.

He advised eligible Voters to ensure that they obtain their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) to enable them vote for the candidate of their choice during the 2019 elections.

“I also call on those that have attained the age of 18 years to take advantage of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) to register so that you can vote. Remember `your is your power, ‘’ he said.

He enjoined members of staff to demonstrate high level of responsibility and maturity throughout the exercise.