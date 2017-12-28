- Advertisement -

A suspended member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Abdulmumin Jibrin, on Thursday met President Muhammadu Buhari behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The member representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State who was at a time the chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, refused to give details of the meeting while speaking with State House correspondents. He simply said it was a meeting between “a son and a father.”

“As you are aware, I have not seen the President for a while now. It was a meeting between a son and a father,” he said.

When asked if the purpose of the meeting was to seek Buhari’s intervention on his travails, Jibrin said, “I cannot comment in that regard. The most important is that I saw him and he was in a very high spirit. I greeted like a son and he spoke to me like a father.”