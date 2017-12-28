- Advertisement -

As the new year fast approaches, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned motorists against carrying containers filled with petroleum products on distant journeys.

Mr Philip Ozonnandi, the Commander, Ore Unit in Ondo State gave the warning on Thursday in Ore.

“We are aware of the fuel situation right now but it is a great offence for motorists to travel with petrol in jerry cans in their vehicles’ booths.

“We are reminding motorists that the dry season is here which makes it very dangerous for motorists to carry fuel in jerry cans while in transit as this may speed up havocs which are not prepared for.

“We also urge motorists to ensure that they have fire extinguishers, C-caution, wheel spanner, jack and spare tyres in case of an emergency,” he said.

He said that it was a traffic offence for motorists to carry petrol in jerry cans while in transit.

He said that it was also hazardous to lives and property of commuters in such affected vehicles.

Mr Ozonnandi maintained the national special patrol put place by the FRSC was active.

He said that no fewer than 150 of its personnel had been deployed to the Benin-Ore-Shagamu Expressway to monitor movements of vehicles and ensure a free flow of traffic and check excesses of motorists.

The commander advised the motorists to shun reckless driving, speeding, overloading, dangerous overtaking and the use of expired tyres.

He said that they should also stop answering phone calls while they were on the wheel, deploy non-use safety belts while driving , saying these actions constitute traffic offences.

The unit commander said obedience to traffic rules would ensure safety of lives of the drivers and their passengers being expected by their individual families for the celebration of the New Year.