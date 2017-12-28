- Advertisement -

The Chairman, Bwari Area Council, Musa Dikko, has assured residents of the area of peace, while normalcy is gradually returning to the town after the Christmas day crisis.

Dikko disclosed this to newsmen on the sideline of a stakeholders meeting with security agencies on Wednesday in Bwari, Abuja.

According to him, the security operatives, whom he said have lived up to expectations, have been able to put the situation under control while still investigating the actual cause of the crisis.

He, however, urged residents to go about their normal businesses hitch-free, while conducting themselves in a civil manner to avoid anything that would cause confusion among the people and extend the curfew.

Dikko said: “Certainly, the crisis was as a result of cult rivalry from what we have gathered.

“It is established and the security officers are on top of the situation.

“I would only wait to get confirmation from them on who were actually involved.

“Only then would I be able to tell the entire society their names.

“These security agents have assured me they would unveil the reasons and those behind the crisis.

“As soon as we are able to conduct ourselves properly, the curfew would be lifted because the Minister has assured us and we are assuring the people that it is not in our interest to have this curfew.

“From what we saw, we must continue to protect lives and properties within the council because miscreants have been looting and have taken the opportunity to commit crime.”

Dikko, who earlier charged traditional rulers and religious leaders to preach peace in their various communities, also urged parents to monitor the movements and activities of their wards and children.

This, he said, would help prevent them from the influence of bad company and also prevent future occurrences of such crisis.

The meeting addressed and discussed the way forward following the crises that claimed three lives and destroyed a number of shops in the town.

Earlier, ACP Alfa Jubril, the Area Commander, Kubwa Division, said the meeting was necessitated to advice the people on how to go about their normal lives and also assure them that normalcy had returned.

Jubril, however, charged residents to be vigilant and put at the back of their minds that whoever was found wanting would face the consequences, irrespective of ethnic group or religion.

Similarly, Captain Onyekachi Adizue, the Platoon Commander, Nigerian Army, Bwari, urged the stakeholders to ensure that the people were properly informed on the present security conditions.

This, he said, was to avoid violation of the directives assigned by the FCT administration to them, noting that a lot of people claimed not to be aware of the imposed curfew.

Adizue, while pleading for peace in the area, also urged residents to avoid spreading rumours and misplaced information to both security agents and the community at large.