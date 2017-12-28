- Advertisement -

Yusuf Buhari, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari, who had a bike accident, on Tuesday night, has not been flown out of the country for further medical treatment, the Presidency has said.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in response to a text to confirm if Yusuf who crashed around Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory, in Abuja, has been flown to a specialist Hospital abroad replied, “That is not true pls.”

A family source who preferred anonymity had said, “Yusuf was trying to overtake his friend when he suddenly veered off the road and skidded. He lay there unconscious for a while before the first lady was alerted,”

Shehu had confirmed the accident in a statement, on Wednesday, said Yusuf “broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.”

An online medium said Yusuf was flown, on Thursday morning, to Germany for specialist care.

He was said to be flown out in an air ambulance, secured by the family, under the care of a Nigerian doctor and three paramedics.

An orthopaedic consultant with specialisation in head injuries was also said to be on the flight to monitor the his progress.