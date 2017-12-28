- Advertisement -

Ahead of 2019 general elections, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has warned broadcast stations in the country against airing or broadcasting hate speech.

It said stiff penalties awaited any radio and television station that indulged in such act.

The Director General of NBC, Modibbo Ishaq Kawu issued the warning on Wednesday in Ilorin, while featuring on “Media Parliament” organized by the Kwara state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Kawu said that the agency would not hesitate to clamp down on any broadcast station that violates the ethics of broadcasting.

The NBC boss condemned the rampant cases of hate speeches and campaigns by some media organizations, adding that, “NBC is committed to engendering national peace and unity through broadcasting.”