Following the commencement of a strike action declared by labour to press home their demand for full salaries in Osun State, top government officials and leaders of Organised Labour yesterday met for several hours to resolve the issue.

The workers commenced industrial action in protest of modulated salaries for categories of workers in the state.

The stage was set for the present industrial action in September, when NLC leaders wrote to government demanding payment of full salary to all categories of workers in the state, beginning from November.

However, Governor Rauf Aregbesola pleaded with the workers to endure the modulated salary structure till March next year, saying his administration is still struggling to come out of its financial predicament.

But the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) chairman in the state, Mr. Jacob Adekomi, as well as the Trade Union Congress (TUC) chairman, Mr. ‘Bowale Adekola, last week Friday, directed workers to embark on strike starting from 27th December to force government to stop modulated salaries, among other demands.

To put an end to the strike, it was gathered that a meeting that had in attendance, Secretary to Osun state government, Alhaji Adeoti, Chief of Staff to the governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola and Head of Service, Dr. Oyebade Olowogboyega, held at Oke-Fia government house annex yesterday.