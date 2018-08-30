No fewer than 48,000 unemployed youths have so far obtained employment forms and sat for the ongoing recruitment exercise advertised for only 2,000 vacancies into the various cadres in Ekiti State Public Service.

A statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti by the the state’s Head of Service, Dr Olugbenga Faseluka, said the recruitment exercise was aimed at filling available vacancies in the public service.

Faseluka, in the statement issued by his Media Officer, Enoch Seun, stated that the retirement of workers who were employed en masse between 1981 and 1982 by the Adekunle Ajasin-led government of the old Ondo State, had created a lot of vacancies in the Ekiti Public Service.

He explained that these category of workers who transferred their service on the creation of Ekiti State massively, exited between 2016 and 2017, having spent the mandatory 35 years in service.

The Head of Service said though there were more than 2,000 vacancies, the state government was merely filling 2,000 critical job vacancies.

According to him, such vacancies exist in different cadres of the service cutting across the core civil service, teaching, Primary Education Board, Hospitals Management Board, and parastatals.

He stressed that the ongoing recruitment was the only major recruitment embarked upon by the present government in the last four years.

The Head of Service assured all applicants that the recruitment would be merit-driven and not based on political patronage, adding that successful candidates would still undergo interviews.

He clarified that some categories of applicants such as sweepers, security guards and gardeners would not partake in the written examination but would be subjected to oral interviews because of the nature of their jobs.