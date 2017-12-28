- Advertisement -

President Muhammadu Buhari’s son Yusuf Buhari Tuesday night had a bike accident around Gwarimpa area in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

The young Buhari according to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, broke a limb and also sustained injury on his head in the crash.

The statement further said that the President’s son had undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja and now in a stable condition.

“President Buhari and his wife, Mrs Aisha have expressed appreciation to Nigerians for the good wishes and prayers for their son,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated veteran broadcaster, administrator and Nigeria’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Dr. Christopher Kolade, who turned 85 today.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said Buhari joined all professional colleagues, friends and family of Dr. Kolade in celebrating the graceful life of the versatile scholar and board room guru, whose achievements in various undertakings, both in the private and public sector, clearly underscore the power of discipline, focus and integrity.

The President commended Dr. Kolade’s many years of contributions to national development as an academic, administrator and a diplomat, especially in continually counselling leaders and mentoring the younger generation.

“President Buhari believes that the eminent octogenarian has earned the respect and honour of both the young and old by walking in the fear of God and leading a life of integrity, which are invaluable attributes that he recommends to all Nigerians, especially aspiring leaders,” the statement said.

“The President prays that God will grant Dr. Kolade more wisdom, longer life and good health to continually serve the nation and humanity.”