Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State has explained that the sum of N104.9b estimate contained in the 2018 budget of the state is aimed at securing the future social wellbeing of Gombe people.

The governor noted that while N52, 934, 870, 132.00 is earmarked for capital expenditure, N51, 987, 602, 173.00 is for recurrent expenditure, stressing that the budget was planned in line with consciousness about the harrowing experiences and economic challenges the nation went through in 2017.

In a statement made available to The Guardian by the Governor’s assistant on communications, Abu Ubaida, the governor said that education has been receiving the largest chunk of the state’s budget, pointing out that it was deliberate to make the state rank as the most exemplary in education.

He disclosed that in the 2018 fiscal year also, education received the sum of N4, 761, 994, 669.00 as investment in secondary education and N26, 670, 052, 000.00 for investment in the higher education sub-sector.

Dankwambo stated: “We are committed to providing a secured livelihood for the people of Gombe State and to restore their confidence in our democratic system through provision of opportunities that will enhance economic growth and development.

“We shall continue to encourage the Gombe State University, College of Education, Billiri, the School of Basic and Remedial Studies Kumo, College of Nursing and Midwifery as well as the College of Health Technology, Kaltungo to perform optimally.”

He remarked that more opportunities have been provided for graduates of secondary schools, such as the establishment of State Polytechnic Bajoga and College of Legal and Islamic Studies, while the Girls School for Remedial Studies at Daban Fulani will soon takeoff.

“Efforts are being made for the establishment of Gombe State University of Science and Technology, College of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, College of Accounting and management Studies, Institute of Journalism and Gombe State Institute of Sports. Our intention is to make Gombe an education hub and provide opportunities for our youths to compete favorably with others in all human endeavours.”