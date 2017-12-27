- Advertisement -

The Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Samuel Uche, has said that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s re-election in 2019 is sacrosant because of his outstanding performance and judicious utilisation of the lean resources of the state to impact positively on the lives of the people.

The head of the Methodist Church of Nigeria made the declaration during the thanksgiving service of the former President of the Senate and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ken Nnamani and family, held at St. John’s Methodist Church, Amechi Uwani, Enugu.

Mr. Uche said that Mr. Ugwuanyi has “done very well” in office, adding that “even those in the graves, if they are allowed to vote, will vote for you”.

He described Mr. Ugwuanyi as as a God fearing leader, who “loves and honours God”, saying: “Therefore, whatever you want in the next dispensation you will get it”.

He maintained that any governor or politician who wants to be re-elected in 2019, “must perform” as “that is the best campaign; to give the people the dividends of democracy”.

“I welcome Gburugburu (Gov. Ugwuanyi) the performing governor of Enugu State. This man is using the resources given to him very well to develop the state” the Prelate said.

The leader of Methodist Church congratulated Mr. Nnamani and his family for deeming it important to come and thank God for His mercies and kindness, proclaiming that his (Sen. Nnamani) children will be greater than him.

The prelate admonished political leaders to be generous and kindhearted and show love to the people around them to earn their confidence and support.

He disclosed that he will mobilise his clergy to the polling units in 2019 to ensure that the people’s votes count, stressing: “Let the winners be winners and let the losers be losers”.

Also adding his voice, the Archbishop of Enugu Archdiocese, Christopher Edeh, commended the governor for the 13th month salary he paid the civil servants of the state as Christmas gift, saying that “Gov. Ugwuanyi has created 13th month salary in Enugu State”, while other states are battling to pay the 12th month salary.

Mr. Nnamani was in the Church to “thank God for His manifold blessings to the family especially for the favour of enabling all his children to graduate with flying colours from various universities in the United States of America”.