- Advertisement -

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, said it recorded a total of 676 road crashes in October.

The Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Mr. Oyeyemi, the figure shows an increase of 11 per cent of road crashes compared to the previous month.

He said during the crashes in the month under review, 4,902 people were involved, 2,351 persons sustained injuries and 377 fatalities (deaths) were recorded.

“Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded the highest number of road traffic crashes with 67 cases involving 413 persons, out of which 127 sustained injuries, while 20 persons died.

“Meanwhile, Kaduna State, Nasarawa State, Niger, Ondo State and Bauchi State, followed with relatively high records of crashes with 47, 43, 42, 34 and 32 cases respectively,” he said.

Mr. Oyeyemi said states with high death toll in the month under review recorded 377 deaths, indicating an increase of 27 per cent in the number of fatality (Deaths), in relation to the previous month.

He said further that Sokoto State recorded the highest number of deaths with 38 deaths, while states with relatively high death toll were Kogi, 24; Kaduna State 23; Oyo State 23; Yobe 22 and FCT 20.

On crash-prone routes, the corps marshal said that route analysis had revealed that Kaduna-Abuja road recorded the highest number of crashes with 42 cases, while Abuja-Lokoja route followed with 33 cases and Lagos-Ibadan with 27 cases.

He said Gombe-Bauchi road recorded 11 cases; Ilela-Sokoto road recorded the highest fatality with 38 deaths, followed by Kaduna-Abuja road with 16 deaths, while Okene-Lokoja and Abuja-Lokoja roads recorded 14 deaths, each.

On the types/categories of vehicles involved in the crashes during the period, Oyeyemi said 1,080 different types of vehicles were involved in road traffic crashes (RTC), with cars recording the highest of 340 cases, representing 31. 5 per cent

He said minibuses followed with 231 cases, representing 21.4 per cent, and motorcycles recorded 228, representing 21.1 per cent, while trucks recorded 113, representing 10.5 per cent.

“Vehicle categorisation reveals that 639 vehicles involved in crashes were commercial, representing 59.2 percent.

“Private vehicles had 422, representing 39.1 per cent, and government vehicles had 19, representing 1.8 per cent,” he said.

The corps marshal said Speed Violation (SPV) was the biggest cause of crashes in the month under review, accounting for 403 cases, representing 51.8 per cent.

He said Dangerous Driving (DGD) accounted for 10.3 per cent of the factors responsible (80 cases); Wrongful Overtaking (WOT) accounted for 6.4 per cent (50 cases); and Brake Failure (BFL) accounted for 5.8 per cent (45 cases).