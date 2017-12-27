- Advertisement -

The Imo state government has denied renaming Assumpta Avenue in Owerri, the state capital, after Muhammadu Buhari.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo, on Wednesday in Owerri described it as misinformation from the opposition parties.

The statement quoted the Governor, Rochas Okorocha, as saying that President Muhammadu Buhari road began from Government House Roundabout, Owerri and terminated at Warehouse Roundabout.

Okorocha said that the purported claim was to create impression of misunderstanding between the catholic faithful and the government.

He also said Imo government was not in any war with Catholic Church and urged mischief makers to desist from creating tension in the state.

According to the statement, the government was shocked when some youths destroyed a brick with the inscription Muhammadu Buhari road at the popular Assumpta Roundabout on Tuesday.

The youths claimed that Gov. Okorocha was planning to rename the road after President Muhammadu Buhari.