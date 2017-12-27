- Advertisement -

As workers in Osun begin an indefinite strike, the Executive Secretary of Ife East Local Government Council, Mr Olusegun Adeyeni, has called on the state government to engage in dialogue with them.

Adeyeni told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ile-Ife that the state government must appeal to the workers who had exhibited tolerance and perseverance.

He also commended the workers for their endurance, support and cooperation with the current administration in the state since inception.

The council chief, however, reminded the workers that government had been paying their salaries as when due in the past in addition to payment of “ 13-month’’ salary.

The executive secretary urged the workers to bear with the government, assuring that Gov. Rauf Aregbesola would pay all outstanding salaries before the end of his tenure.