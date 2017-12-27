- Advertisement -

Son of President Muhammadu Buhari, Yusuf, was on Tuesday night involved in bike accident in Abuja.

He was said to have sustained head injury and had one of his limbs broken.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, confirmed the accident in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday .

Shehu said Yusuf had undergone a successful surgery and was in a stable condition.

The statement read, “Yusuf Buhari had a bike accident last night around Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. “He broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.

“The President and his wife, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, are thankful to Nigerians for the good wishes and prayers for their son. “May God reward you all.”