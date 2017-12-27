- Advertisement -

The Plateau Police Command have attributed crime-free Christmas celebration in the state to its ban on the use of fireworks, restriction of tricycles and cancellation of personnel’s leave.

The spokesperson for the command, Terna Tyopev, made the observation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Jos.

Mr. Tyopev said that the command also deployed armed personnel in strategic areas also as a measure to prevent crimes before, during and after Christmas celebration.

He noted that the state Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie, cancelled the leave during the celebration to ensure that all officers and men were available.

“We have not recorded any security challenge in any part of Plateau so far,” the spokesperson told NAN.

Mr. Tyopev added that the command positioned patrol vehicles at strategic places and beefed up surveillance to achieve a crime-free Christmas season.

He called on the state residents to remain security conscious and report any suspicious movements to the appropriate quarters.

Andrew Bala, the Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corp in Plateau, said that Christmas celebration in the state was also accident-free.

Mr. Bala hailed motorists in the state for obeying traffic rules and regulations, and advised them to drive safe at all times.

He also commended officers and men of the corps in the state for living above board and ensuring free flow of traffic before and during the celebration.