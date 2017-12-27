- Advertisement -

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Wednesday urged media organisations to work closely with it to enlighten Benue residents more on road safety best practices.

The Sector Commander of FRSC in Benue, Corp Commander David Mendie, gave the advice when he led some officials of the corps on a courtesy visit to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) office in Makurdi.

He said that the command would encourage the media to engage in effective reportage of road incidents.

Mendie, who commended the NAN for its balanced and prompt reportage of FRSC activities, pledged to strengthen relations with the agency for effective sensitisation.

Represented by the Sector Public Enlightenment Officer (SPEO), ARC Joyce Akura, the Corp Commander disclosed that the media had played a significant role in saving human lives in the state.

“We are here to enlighten NAN staff on our newly introduced programme tagged: “Right To Life 2017” which is to seek partnership with media practitioners to adhere to road safety best practices.

“We want the media to be able to report what they see on the road without the Corps prompting them for increased public enlightenment and safety of human lives in the state.

“We also want the media to have road safety consciousness to be able to teach the public through their reports on road safety best practices, ” he said.

In his remarks, the Head of the Benue office of NAN, Mr Philip Dzeremo, commended FRSC for its relentless sensitisation of Nigerians to the virtues of safe driving.

He said that the effort had gone a long way toward ensuring road safety best practices and saving many lives.

Dzeremo said that the agency would continue to fulfill its mission for efficient delivery of accurate, reliable, comprehensive and balanced reportage of events for Nigerians and the world.

He also expressed the agency’s readiness to work closely with FRSC for the purpose of enlightening the public and reducing road accidents significantly.