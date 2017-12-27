- Advertisement -

Former Minister of Information, Mr. Labaran Maku, has called on the Nasarawa State Government to restore the Customary Court of Appeal in the state.

Maku, a 2015 gubernatorial candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Nasarawa state, made the appeal on Wednesday while speaking with newsmen in his ancestral home, Wakama, Akun Development Area of the state.

According to him, re-establishing the abolished court would fast track resolution of traditional issues.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the state government scrapped the Customary Court of Appeal during the retirement and valedictory court session in honour of Justice Jibril Idrisu, the President of the state Customary Court of Appeal, on Oct.23.

The state government said the decision to scrap the court was based on the advice of the National Judicial Council (NJC), citing continued less number of cases recorded in the court over the years in the state.

But Maku asked: “Why will Nasarawa State Government abolish Customary Court of Appeal when the state is made of up of different ethnic cultures and religions?

“We have Rindre, Afo, Alago, Migili, Agatu, among other tribes, in the state.

“In Nasarawa state, the law provides for three courts; Sharia Court is for Muslims, Christians would go to the common law court and traditionalists will go to Customary Court of Appeal to solve their disputes.

“For peace and unity in Nasarawa state, we want the court back, we want the state government to reinstate the Customary Court of Appeal and if the government refuse to return it, when APGA comes to power in 2019, it shall come back.”

Maku, the National Secretary of APGA, also lamented the continued payment of local government workers in percentages despite the release of bailouts to the state by the Federal Government.

On the 2019 general election, he urged Nigerians to vote leaders of proven integrity for good governance in order to end hardship, poverty and hunger in the country.

He urged people of the state to shun politics of religion, ethnicity as well as to avoid divide and rule principle in their bid to elect credible leaders that would transform the state.

The ex-information minister urged Nigerians to use the period of Christmas to offer special prayers for the peace of the country, adding that no nation can achieve meaningful progress without peace.

He also urged Nigerians, especially youths, to be peaceful, law abiding, respect constituted authorities and hard working for a greater Nigeria.