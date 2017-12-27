- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Police Force has announced new measures to reform the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

This was after a meeting by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, and commanders of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).

Part of the new measure is that SARS operatives should not serve as bodyguards or delve into civil matters and must wear their uniforms during operation.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Rivers State, Nnamdi Omoni, in a statement said the Nigeria Police Force after the lecture, decided to implement new measures to reform the squad.

“SARS Operatives are prohibited from performing roles of “body-body-guards, delving into land matters, personal disputes, debt collection and civil matters. They are ordered to operate in official uniform clearly marked for identification.

“The designation of the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations lead SARS as the Strategic Commander. Commissioner of Police as a field Commander of all activities related to SARS. All SARS Operatives are answerable to the DIG Operations through the CP FSARS and Commissioners of Police of the Commands. The direct supervision of SARS operation in each state command under the Commissioner of Police in charge of the state via the DCP / ACP ops,” the statement read in part.

Also, part of the measures is that psychometric test, training and continuous assessment will be carried out on operatives deployed to SARS. They are also prohibited from conducting a stop and search on roads unless when necessary.

The force stated further that SARS Operations will be monitored by the monitoring units and X-Squad and other oversight units of the Force.

Nigeria citizens are therefore encouraged to avail the police ways to improve SARS Operations, across the nation.