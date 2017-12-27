- Advertisement -

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Idiat Adebule, has urged religious leaders in the state to shun activities that may result in religious crisis.

She said this at the formal opening of the 104th Islamic Vacation Course (IVC) organised by the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit, at the Human Capital Development Centre, Epe.

Her speech was delivered by Director, Civil Service, Office of the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, AbdurRazak Ekemode.

While commending the organisers of the camping programme, she urged the about 4000 delegates to imbibe the spirit of peaceful co-existence.

She said, “IVC which serves as an avenue to orientate Muslim students towards the right mindset of the nation building, entrench moral brightness, entrepreneurship, brotherhood and to revive spiritually of students across all cadres.

“Islam is a religion of peace and we must continue to tell ourselves the basic truths that will help us to do things that are right before God and man.

“Our state has the enviable record of being a place where adherent of all faiths coexist peacefully without any rancour.

“Our government will continue to promote this through policies and programs that will make life better and brighter for all citizens.”

Commissioner for Home Affairs, Dr. AbdulLateef AbdulHakeem, urged youths in the state to shun immoral acts and religious crisis.

He further advised them to ensure that they are exposed to the right religious orientation.