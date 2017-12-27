- Advertisement -

In the spirit of the Yuletide season, a Benue-based non-governmental organisation (NGO), known as Nwaudo Foundation, has donated food items worth over N1 million to about 170 less privileged people in the state.

Items donated during the event which also witnessed a football match by some young boys included rice, salt, onions, tin tomatoes and seasoning to widows, orphans and those who were going through difficult times as a result of the biting economic recession.

President of the Foundation, Ikechukwu Christian Uchendu, while addressing the beneficiaries at the J S Tarka Stadium in Gboko, said the gesture was his little way of reaching out to the poor as part of the Foundation’s social responsibilities.

He said, “The people here today are those that government are supposed to be caring for but have somehow been neglected by the powers that be. I am urging people who are better placed to always remember to give to others. As the saying goes, givers never lack.”

Uchendu recalled when he had to leave his family house, at Okija, in Anambra State, about 17 years ago, to seek greener pastures in Gboko, Benue State, stressing that God made the land to favour him, hence his resolve to give back to the society which made him.

“I came to Gboko when I had nothing but I thank God who made the land to favour me. I will continue to give to the less privileged and I urge everyone gathered here today to learn to touch the lives of other people positively no matter how little.”

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Sandra Numbe, a young widow and mother of one, was full of thanks to the group for finding them (beneficiaries) worthy of the gift, pointing out that the food items would go a long way to alleviate their hunger.

“I was just sitting somewhere when he came close to me and asked what was wrong with me and I told him I was hungry and had nothing to eat or feed my little baby with. He then gave me some money to feed as well as invited me for this program. This is the first time a Nigerian is helping me in this way. From my heart, I pray that the Lord blesses him more and more.”