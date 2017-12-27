- Advertisement -

Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State has called on traditional rulers to double their efforts in promoting cultural values.

Dankwambo gave the task at the 2017 annual cultural festival of Kaltungo community of the state on Tuesday.

The governor who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Charles Iliya, said government is doing everything possible to promote culture and tourism in the state.

According to him, very soon the state cultural festival will be organised towards promoting cultural heritage.

He called on the traditional rulers in the state to start preparation to ensure their full participation.

Dankwambo congratulated the Mai (Chief) of Kaltungo for organising a successful cultural festival and called on other traditional rulers to emulate their colleague.

Mr Rabenson Wasa, the state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, also commended the effort of paramount chief in promoting cultural activities in his domain.

He described the festival as the first of it kind in the area, noting that the event attracted royal fathers from different parts of the country.

He advised parents to also promote their mother language by speaking same to their children and teach them how to respect their culture and tradition for the yet unborn.

In his remarks, Alhaji Sale Muhammad, the Mai of Kaltungo, appreciated all the participants for attending the festival.

He also commended the effort of the state government for procuring anti-snake venom for the treatment of victims of snakebites free of charge.

According to Muhammad, people from eight states are benefiting from the services of the special snake hospital in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dr Abali Muhammad Ibn Idrissa, the Emir of Fika and Chairman Yobe Council of Chiefs; Alhaji Lawan Hassan, Emir of Gumi; Alhaji Muhammad Timta, Emir of Gwoza and Alhaji Nasir Mailafiya, Emir of Shani, as well as other traditional rulers graced the event.