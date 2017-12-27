- Advertisement -

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has presented a cheque of N400m to the Nigerian Army Corps of Engineers for the survey of an additional 15,000 hectares of land for the Agge Deep Seaport in the state.

He reaffirmed that the seaport remained a landmark project, which was of critical importance to the economic fortunes of the state and Nigeria in general.

In a statement on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Francis Agbo, the governor said his administration placed high premium on security and security-related investments.

He stated that there was the need to build partnerships with the nation’s security services, noting that security could not be maintained unless the security forces worked in tandem with the government and the people.

Dickson added, “We have presented a cheque for the sum of N400m to the Nigerian Army Corps of Engineers, led by its Commander, Brig. Gen. A. O. Adeleke, for the survey of an additional 15,000 hectares of land, having already surveyed 15,000 hectares for the proposed project.”