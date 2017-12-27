- Advertisement -

The Muslim Lawyers’ Association of Nigeria has described as unlawful the recent refusal by the Nigerian Law School to allow Firdaus Amasa entrance into the venue of the ‘Call to Bar’ ceremony recently in Abuja because she put on hijab.

MULAN made the declaration in a communique on Monday in Katsina shortly after its three-day extra-ordinary National Executive Committee meeting.

The communiqué, signed by the association’s National President, Dr. Kamal Dawud, read, “On the issue of discrimination, humiliation and the subsequent denial of calling Firdaus Al-Jannah Amasa to the Nigerian Bar, MULAN maintains that the position of the law remains as decided by the Court of Appeal in its judgment in ‘The Provost, Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin & 2 Ors v. Bashirat Saliu & 2 Ors (CA/IL/49/2006), and Asiyah & Ors v. LASG & Ors (2016), 15 NWLR (Pt 1535) 117, where the court declared that the use of hijab by female Muslim students constitutes an act of worship, hence the refusal to allow the appellants wear it on their uniform is a clear infraction of their rights.

“This remains the position of the law and it is unlawful to deprive female Muslims from putting on the hijab in government-owned institutions.

“The association salutes Amasa’s courage and defiance in standing up for her rights and adhering to the tenets of her religion.

“MULAN is also not oblivious of the lopsided tilt of our legal system. Muslim lawyers have been subjected to conform to certain practices and adorn themselves with paraphernalia like the wig and gown that have Judeo/Christian neo-colonialist origin without complain.

“MULAN has set up a nine-man committee to meet and make representations to all relevant authorities in order to ensure that the issue is justly determined.”

The National President of MULAN, in his presentation, encouraged lawyers to rise up to the challenge of ensuring the peaceful co-existence of Nigerians with respect and obedience to the rule of law.

Justice Musa Abubakar, who represented the Chief Judge of Katsina State, Justice A. Yusuf, on the occasion, urged Muslims not to be discouraged by what he described as recurring global persecution but to hold on tenaciously to the tenets of Islam.