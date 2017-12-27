- Advertisement -

Embattled former Chairman of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, Dr. Ngozi Olojeme, who is being held for an alleged $48.5m fraud, says the graft was perpetrated by some officials in the organisation while she was on medical vacation abroad.

Olojeme, who is currently in the detention facility of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, said she was on the hospital bed abroad recuperating after undergoing surgery when the EFCC invited her to respond to the allegations of corruption and later declared her wanted.

She, however, said contrary to some media reports, she was not arrested but submitted herself to the EFCC upon her return to the country.

These were contained in a statement on Tuesday by her media aide, Stanley Imoko.

Imoko, in the statement, stressed that his boss was not being probed in relation to her role as the then campaign chief of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan re-election bid in 2015.

He insisted that Olojeme was unaware that some officials of the agency were busy diverting the NSITF’s funds while she was away on medical leave abroad.

He said, “Dr. Olejeme got to know about this when she was declared wanted by the EFCC for alleged diversion of several billions of naira by her and the management.

“More shocking to her was the conspiracy of some of the management staff of the agency to heap all their nefarious activities on her head while she was away, on the demonic believe that she may not come back to defend herself, having known of her health challenge while abroad.”