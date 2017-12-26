- Advertisement -

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, said on Tuesday he prefers to do landmark achievements than sharing the state’s funds with politicians.

He also asked traditional rulers to pray for peace and “attitudinal change in the state.”

The governor spoke in Takum country home while celebrating the Christmas with his cabinet members, House of Assembly members, chairmen of local government councils, party executives, political supporters and traditional rulers.

He noted that his administration was heavily challenged by paucity of funds.

He said: “The challenge is that what we are getting today is a far cry from what those who were with the late former governor, Danbaba Suntai, were getting.

Ishaku said his priority was to develop Taraba and leave behind a good name rather than sharing the little resources available because he wants a second term.

He pleaded with the people of Taraba State to forgive him, if he had erred in the course of steering the affairs of the state within the two and half years,

“I am very sorry, if I went wrong. I do not have two brains, so forgive me,” he said.

He asked the people continue to love one another and sustain the relative peace to enable him achieve more for the state.