Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Tuesday said his administration will record landmark achievements in 2018, even as he called on residents of Lagos to embrace unity and harmony in order to move the state forward.

The governor spoke while delivering a goodwill message at the Christmas Party held at Angus Memorial, Morocco, Shomolu area of Lagos.

Ambode, who was represented by the Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Dr. Benson Oke, said Christmas was a time to show love and share from one’s possession, adding that residents must pursue things that would enhance unity.

According to Ambode, this event gave Lagosians another unique opportunity to come together in celebration of festivals that united “us in high spirits. This celebration is a novel, as it is the first Christmas Celebration to be held simultaneously in all the 20 local government areas in the State.

“Christmas is a period of spiritual reawakening. The significance of this celebration is in the opportunity it affords us to remind ourselves of the virtues of love, kindness, tolerance, piety and humility which Jesus Christ personifies. The celebration of Christmas will become more meaningful only if we imbibe these fine qualities and allow them to manifest in our lives, especially in the way and manner we relate with one another.

“In the newness that the season symbolizes, let us remember to gladly give from our possession, with love and humility. As we merry, let us remember that, this is a time for special supplications and sharing of love; a time to showcase our unity and a time to seek for more favour and mercies for our State and our nation.”

The governor expressed his administration’s profound gratitude to all for their support which he said was the cornerstone of the modest achievements the administration had recorded in the outgoing year.

He assured that the project New Lagos was on course and “we are gradually and steadily moving towards actualizing the dream of building a State that works for all. As a government, we are moving into the New Year with more vigour and determination to move our State to the next higher level particularly in the critical sectors, including transportation, sustainable and healthy environment, social and physical infrastructural development, power, housing, tourism, education, etc.

“We can, and we will achieve more landmark achievements in 2018. I look forward to your continued support with regards to discharging your civic obligations, obedience to rules and regulations and ensuring peace and harmony in all our communities.”