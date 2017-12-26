- Advertisement -

Federal Road Safety Corps on Tuesday confirmed that only one person died in the Christmas Day multiple accident which occurred at the NNPC Mega Filling Station at Naira Triangle, Enugu.

The Sector Commander of FRSC in Enugu, Mr Edward Zamber, said that FRSC officials were attending to victims minutes after the incident happened; adding that the speculation that more than one person dead was a lie.

“On the unfortunate incident, which FRSC officers and men attended promptly to, it is only one person that died in the multiple accident involving an articulated vehicle, six vehicles and two tricycles.

“While the remaining 14 persons who sustained various degrees of injuries are responding to treatment in a nearby hospital.

“The public should disregard the lies being paddled in the social media that more than one person died in the unfortunate incident on Christmas Day,’’ he said.

The sector commander, however, advised motorists to maintain one or two line files in every filling stations to forestall blocking the road; thus, hindering the free flow of traffic.

“As reported by FRSC on ground for the rescue, the truck hit mostly vehicles that formed additional lines from the single line file expected at that NNPC station, as the station is located at the middle junction of two major roads,’’ he said.

An eyewitness at the station, who spoke on condition of anonymity, alleged that four persons must have died in the incident.

“I have not seen anything like that multiple accident in my life. It was horrifying to me as well as other people at this filling station, when it happened,’’ he said.

The accident involved a Mack Truck that rammed into six vehicles and two tricycles on queues at the station, left 15 people unconscious at about 11 a.m. on Christmas Day.

It was gathered that the truck coming from Enugu-Abakaliki Road, made a turn at the triangle portion where the station is located, en route to Enugu-Port-Harcourt road before the unfortunate incident happened.