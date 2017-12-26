- Advertisement -

Mr Yakubu Dogara, the Speaker of House of Representatives, on Tuesday called on prominent Nigerians to always assist the less privileged to make the society a better place.

Dogara made the call when he donated some items to 19 charity homes in Abuja as part of activities to mark his 50 years birthday.

Newsmen report that the items included food items, toiletries, mattresses and clothing.

Dogara, who was at the Treasure Orphanages Foundation, Karu, to present some of the items, said that his donation to charity homes was a way of giving back to the society.

The Speaker urged children at orphanage homes to remain focused and be disciplined in their efforts to attain greatness in life.

“Don’t dwell much on the circumstances you have found yourselves, not being with your immediate families, but always look up to God.

“Each person has particular gift deposited in him by God. Many didn’t have much, but achieved a lot, so stay focused and always be disciplined,” Dogara said.

Earlier, Mrs Sarah John, the founder of Treasure Orphanages Foundation, solicited for a legislative framework that would enable orphans to have free access to health.

John said that said that the Speaker’s donations would improve the living standard of the orphans.

“While appreciating this gesture, may I appeal to other well meaning Nigerians to always come to our assistance, particularly to meet the educational needs of the children,” she said.