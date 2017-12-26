- Advertisement -

Osun State House of Assembly under the leadership of Honourable Najeem Salam has congratulated Christians on the celebration of 2017 Christmas, urging the people to learn from the life of Jesus Christ.

It urged Christians and Nigerians in general to celebrate Christmas with high sense of optimism and faith in the redemption brought by the birth of Jesus Christ, noting that the yuletide offered opportunity for us as a nation to seek peace, harmony and exercise love to one another.

In a statement by the Chairman House Committee on Information and Strategy, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the Assembly said the noticed improvement in the economic situation in Osun in particular and Nigeria in general has offered hope that things would soon take shape economically.

According to the parliament, though the journey through the year has been rough and tough, but the development of recent has shown what the new year has to offer.

The parliament described Christmas as a season of joy, redemption and one that rekindles hope in the present and inspires possibilities in the future, maintaining that the season should strengthen the resolve of Nigerians to seek the face of God and follow the path of righteousness for economic recovery and social rejuvenation.

Commending the government for working diligently to improve the life of the people, the Assembly called for sacrifice, prayers and practical demonstration of love among the citizenry.

It also added that if the government would have to succeed in its efforts at revitalizing the economy, it requires the sacrifice of Nigerian and prayers by all.

“The recent efforts being put in place by government at the center and states, and the evidences of economic development of recent especially in Osun show that there is prospect of overcoming our challenges as a nation and as a state.

“While the government must be commended for its pro-activeness to address the current economic challenges, we all need to support the government with prayers and commitment to make sacrifice in line with the teaching of this season”, it said.

The parliament then advised the people to celebrate with caution and be security conscious during the festive period.