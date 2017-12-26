- Advertisement -

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday congratulated the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, as he turns 50 years.

The statement read, “On behalf of the Federal Executive Council and all Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari warmly felicitates with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, as he turns 50 years.

“President Buhari joins the National Assembly, the Nigerian Bar Association, friends and family of the erudite and charismatic leader in celebrating the years of remarkable achievements and awards that have culminated in this golden jubilee.

“The President extols Dogara’s humility, simplicity and discipline in providing exceptional leadership for the lower house for over two years by diligently bridging the gaps and creating a harmonious atmosphere for debates and exchange of ideas for national development.

“President Buhari affirms that the Speaker’s personal attributes of selflessness, maturity and friendliness have substantially eased the relationship between the Executive and the Legislative arm, resulting in the passage of bills that directly impact the livelihood of Nigerians.

“Recalling his personal interactions with the Speaker, and having followed his political trajectory in the House of Representatives, President Buhari believes Nigeria’s future can only be secured with great leadership by younger Nigerians, who are fired with the zeal to build one great nation that everyone can call a home.

“President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will grant the Speaker longer life, good health and wisdom to serve the country and humanity.”