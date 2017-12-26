- Advertisement -

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has advised Rivers politicians, irrespective of political affiliation, to embrace a common platform to attract federal projects to the state.

Wike said the united front was needed to challenge the current situation, where the All Progressives Congress (APC)-Federal Government deliberately denied the state its benefits, despite Rivers’ contributions to the wealth of the country.

Wike spoke during a thanksgiving and reception in honour of the member representing Tai/Eleme/Oyigbo Federal Constituency in Kpite, Mr. Barry Mpigi, in Tai Local Government Area of the state.

He said politicians should place Rivers development ahead of their political affiliation.

The governor said, while the APC-led federal government institutes fluid projects in Rivers, it funds projects in northern states.

“My coming here today, tells you that in unity, we will have development. Let us put heads together to understand that anything that will bring development to Ogoni, all of us, should do it.

“It does not matter the political party you belong to, you cannot see something wrong happening to your people and keep quiet.”

He alleged that the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) had deposited N60 billion for the Bodo-Bonny Road. ‘‘But, the federal government has refused to pay its N60 billion counterpart for the execution of the project’’.

Wike reiterated his demand for the commensurate release of funds for the Niger Delta to balance the $1 billion to be withdrawn from the Excess Crude Account to fight Boko Haram.

He said Rivers politicians must work together to avert the suffering of the people.

On his part, Mpigi advocated politics centred on the state.

He said development is party-blind, pointing out that the roads constructed by the governor were useful to APC and PDP members.

Mpigi said he was not under any obligation on who to relate with. He said he is guided by the interest of his people.

Meanwhile, the governor’s wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette, has predicted that God will do wonderful things for the state through the 2017 Christmas Babies.

She also called on Rivers people to pray for the leaders of the state as a way of showing them love.

Speaking during her visit to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital and the Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital yesterday, Justice Nyesom-Wike urged the privileged class to use the season to assist the less privileged.

She thanked God for the birth of Baby Promise, Baby Tambari Numopre and Baby Divine at the Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital and the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital.