The Nigerian Union in South Africa on Tuesday urged Nigerians living in that country to embrace peace, kindness, and unity as they celebrate the Christmas and New Year.

Mr Adetola Olubajo, President of the union, said in a Christmas message from Pretoria, South Africa, that Nigerians should strive to do well, bring happiness and help each other as a community.

“To all Nigerians across South Africa, I celebrate with you the joy and the sense of renewed hope which this season brings to Nigeria, our host nation (South Africa) and the World.

“I would like to encourage all Nigerians in South Africa to embrace kindness, peace, and unity amongst all,” he said.

According to Olubajo, peace must be the watchword of all Nigerians this season and beyond.

“Peace must be our watchword throughout this glorious season and beyond. Our diversity should be our source of strength and unity,” he said.

The President also called on Nigerians to be alert and cautious as they travel to various destinations.

“I wish you all a blessed festive season filled with love and peace,” Olubajo said.