The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, has tasked service men engaged in counter-insurgency operation to demonstrate high sense of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

Sadiq gave the charge at a Special Christmas Lunch organised for service men on Monday in Maiduguri.

Represented by Air Vice Marshall Muhammadu Mohammed, the Chief of Policy and Plans in the Air Force, Sadiq stressed the need for service men to respect human right laws in their operations.

He added that “I enjoin you all to always remain unwavering in the demonstration of utmost degree of professional competence in the discharge of your duties.

“You must always remain steadfast, focused and unyielding to any sectional agenda no matter the inducement and enticement.

“As a Service, we lost many of our friends and comrades but their blood was shed for the unity of our dear nation. For those of us who are alive, we owe it a duty to accomplish the task for which they died for.

“We must keep hope alive, knowing that victory would surely be ours provided we keep to the rules of engagement.”

Sadiq added that the Service organised the lunch to celebrate the Yuletide and to increase the bond and comradeship between its personnel.

The gesture was to enable the Air Chief to celebrate the Christmas with officers and men, who were making the Air Force and indeed the Armed Forces proud in the ongoing fight against insurgency, he said.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari “for his commitment to end insurgency and restore peace in the northeast region.”