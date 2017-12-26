- Advertisement -

The wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Bolanle Ambode, has said Christmas celebrations are not complete without involving children.

The governor’s wife stated this on Monday at a Christmas party for children tagged, ‘Love at Christmas,’ organised by her pet project, Hope for Women in Nigeria.

Over 500 children from Massey Children’s Hospital, Lagos Island, as well as Sought After Children’s Orphanage Home, Langbasa, Ajah, were part of the celebration, where the children, aged between one month and 15 years, got various gift items.

Ambode said the gesture was intended to put smiles on the faces of the children and celebrate Christmas with them.

She said, “Christmas is a period to spread love and generate happiness for persons, especially children and the underprivileged.

“Christmas celebrations are not complete when we have not touched children. This event is a token of our love for the children.”

Ambode noted that the cardinal philosophy of her foundation was to positively affect the lives of underprivileged persons.

The Commissioner for Health, Jide Idris, who was represented by Dr Funmilayo Shokunbi, expressed appreciation to the governor’s wife and the foundation.

He said, “This noble gesture will put smiles on the faces of the children and demonstrate your genuine love for them.”

The Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Oyefunke Adeleke, said many programmes had been lined up for children and women in the New Year.