- Advertisement -

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has assured women in the state of more empowerment slots in 2018 to create employment and wealth for economic growth of the state.

The governor, however, directed his Executive Assistant on Women Mobilization For Development, Mrs. Flora Alatan, in charge of Women Empowerment Skill Acquisition Programme (WESAP) to liaise with his Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mrs. May Iyasere, to ensure that graduating trainees were formed into cooperative groups to enable them access loans and be effectively monitored.

He said 5,000 widows would be empowered with stipends and accorded free registration to benefit from the state’s health insurance scheme by January next year, of which 200 each would be selected from the 25 council areas of the state.

Okowa, who spoke at a 4-day training programme organized by WESAP in Asaba said government would embark on empowerment programmes for different women groups to tackle poverty.

He said: “l am happy for the joy alive that this programme has created. This programme will be done quarterly next year with 252 women in each quarter, that is, about 1,000 women will be trained in a year. We need to gradually affect the lives of our people.”