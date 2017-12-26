- Advertisement -

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, has called on the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole and all other troops in various operations across the nation to maintain the momentum in discharging their duties professionally.

The COAS, who made the call in his Christmas message to the troops across the country yesterday, said “I urge you all to maintain the momentum as we continue to professionally discharge our constitutional roles.

“I assure you of my commitment to your welfare and that of your families. We must all remain loyal and grateful to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, and indeed all well-meaning Nigerians for their unflinching commitment to bringing peace to every nook and cranny of our nation and for supporting the Nigerian Army as required.

“I wish to convey my warmest greetings to officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army and their keepfamilies on the occasion of this year’s Christmas and New Year 2018 Celebrations.”