- Advertisement -

The Vice-Chancellor of Plateau State University, Bokkos, Prof. Danjuma Sheni, has painted a picture of how he was sent out from school because of his torn school uniform.

Sheni said that memories of his struggle with poverty and deprivation as a youth had shaped his decision to set up the Decent Danjuma Foundation four years ago to cater for the needs of widows in the society.

He also recalled that he ate only one meal a day and at one point, his mother had to sell their pig and used the proceeds to buy uniforms for him and his siblings.

A statement issued on Monday by the Assistant Public Relations Officer of PLASU, Nankpah Bwakan, obtained by our correspondent, said Sheni narrated his experiences after giving out items to widows as part of the foundation’s activities marking the celebration of Christmas.

The VC said the DDG had empowered over 100 widows through the provision of grants for businesses, sewing machines and computers.

Other forms of assistance rendered to widows by the organisation include the payment of school fees for children of widows, provision of financial assistance and clothes, in addition to the building of houses to ease accommodation problems faced by the needy.

The VC said the establishment of the DDF was in accordance with the religious admonition to help the orphans and widows as well as his poor background.

He said, “We grew up very poor to the extent that we were kicked out of school primary school at Dadur because of lack of school uniform. I was wearing the only uniform I had for both school and at home and it got torn and exposed my back side.

“I had to go to Zinni market that day and meet our mother who sold palm oil. She quickly made arrangements to sell the pig we had and used the proceeds to buy uniform for us.

“I sold palm oil, pop corn and various items in order to survive; we ate only dinner and saved the remnant by the fire side for breakfast early in morning before going to school.”

Also speaking, the management committee chairman of Langtang North Local Government Area, Brian Dadi, commended Sheni for setting up the foundation to provide care for widows.

He called on the beneficiaries to make use of the opportunity of the foundation to empower themselves economically.

Dadi advised the beneficiaries to be bold enough to tell politicians who would come to them canvassing for their votes to replicate the kind gesture provided by Sheni in order to better their lives.

Two monarchs, Long Goemai of Shendam, Miskoom Martins Shaldas II and the acting Ponzhi Tarok, Ponzhi Langnim, applauded Sheni’s initiative to cater for the needs of vulnerable members of the society.

They appealed to government and wealthy individuals to help the organisation blossom to greater heights.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of wrappers, Bibles and other items to the beneficiaries.