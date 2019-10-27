<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, on Sunday, asked the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, to suspend repayment of the $460 million loan meant to fund Abuja Closed-Circuit Television contract.

In a statement signed by Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP Deputy Director, the organisation said, it had sent a Freedom of Information request to Ahmed.

It was revealed that the FOI Act was sent on Friday and the minister was expected to “disclose specific details of local contractors, if any, that have received funds from the loan for the CCTV contract, reportedly awarded to China’s ZTE Corporation, as well as the implementation status of the project.”

Ahmed at a budget defence session at the National Assembly on Thursday in Abuja said that Nigeria was servicing the loan but she had no explanations on the status of the project.

SERAP urged Ahmed to do seven things which include, “Disclose the total amounts of money, if any, that have been paid/released for the execution of projects for which loans have been obtained from China.

“Compel the contractors and companies including Chinese companies that have been paid from the loans to go back to sites and urgently complete the projects.

“Suspend repayment of any Chinese loans until there are specific guarantees by local and Chinese contractors and companies that transparency and accountability will be ensured in the execution of the affected projects.

“Disclose the amount of interests so far paid on the loans obtained for the project which have allegedly not been fully, properly or satisfactorily executed.

“Refer any allegations of corruption involving the execution of projects for which loans have been obtained from China to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for investigation;

“Ensure that anyone involved in alleged corruption in projects supported by China is brought to justice if there is relevant and sufficient admissible evidence.

“Set up processes and procedures to safeguard Chinese loans and mitigate corruption risks in the spending of the loans and to promote fair and free competition, consistent with Nigeria’s anti-corruption legal frameworks and international standards.”