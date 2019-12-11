<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

About 45 medical doctors of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University COOUTH Amaku, Awka, Anambra state, have resigned from their services over poor management and neglect of workers welfare.

The Chairman of Medical and Dental Consultants (MDCAN), of the teaching hospital, Dr Chukwudi Okani, who disclosed this to newsmen at his office in Awka, yesterday, said the doctors resigned because, the teaching hospital management under the watch of its Chief Medical Director, Dr Basil Nwankwo, was not living up to the expectation of what the hospital is made for by the present administration of Governor Willie Obiano.

He said the teaching hospital is on a steady decline and they are determined to reclaim it now or never.

According to him, the ongoing indefinite strike embarked by his members would continue until the government meet their demands.

It was gathered that members of the union had on midnight of November, 30 2019 embarked on an indefinite strike action to demand to improve working condition, especially salary and provisions of working facilities.

Dr Okani, said the state government and the management of the teaching hospital are not serious in addressing the multiple challenges facing the teaching hospital.

He stated that there is no going back on the ongoing strike action, because it is meant to reposition the teaching hospital for greatness.

”The only thing that can make us call off the strike is when government meet our demands by addressing the challenges’ he said.

According to him, the Consultants would return to work only on the condition that Anambra government pays them a minimum of 70 per cent of the revised CONMESS.

“Let us be reminded that our benchmark for return to work is at least 70 per cent of the revised CONMESS as agreed at the committee level,” he said.

He disclosed, many qualified medical professionals, 36 resident doctors and 10 Consultants under the current management, have left the institution to other places where facilities and better condition of service are available.

Okani said the teaching hospital is rapidly declining due to lack of personnel and better working condition.

He said the COOUTH has the worst condition of service in the whole of Nigeria and urged governor Willie Obiano, to use his good heart and position to immediately intervene to save it from imminent collapse as the crisis rocking the institution was capable of destroying it the further.

“This is the only teaching hospital in Anambra state and the state government cannot effectively put it in order, pay livable wages to the workers to retain the good brains in the hospital who are leaving for other institutions”

In the last one year, the teaching hospital has lost over 46 medical doctors both residents and consultants due to poor management and poor working condition ” he said.

He also disclosed that most of the departments in the teaching hospital do not have consultants, who assist in the training of the resident doctors and treating patients” he stated.

He also told our correspondent that they were not on strike for the sake of strike but for the improvement of the teaching hospital for the good of people, especially the patients.

According to him, because of the patients they gave a warning strike to the government and management with the hope they would listen and see the reason to improve on the institution but they failed to address the challenges.

He said that the government had several failed on its promises to improve on the working condition of the medical doctors in the COOUTH.

“We cannot be teaching medical students and attending to patients without facilities and good working condition”

This is time to get it right in the teaching hospital, some people are just here to look for another place to go because of poor working condition and we cannot pretend as if nothing is happening” he said.

Recall that MDCAN had on November 5 issued an ultimatum that it would embark on an indefinite strike on November 30 over non-implantation of consolidated medical salary scale (CONMESS)

Anambra government has said it had met the demands of the doctors including diagnostics and Conditions of Service for COOUTH which guaranteed their promotions.​

“The State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C-Don Adinuba, also said the government gave the ​ doctors more than the 70 per cent increase they demanded.

“I want to say that this statement has been overtaken by events because a few days ago the government approved all their demands including more than 70 per cent of salary which they demanded,” he said.

Okani reacting said, nobody has met their demand, we have not seen any ​ memo about government position on this, our strike stands and continues until we see a reflection of 70 per cent of revised CONMESS in our salaries.

“What we want to see is a salary that is comparable to what consultant doctors elsewhere in Nigeria are earning, he concluded.

Attempt to get a reaction from the CMD, Dr Basil Nwankwo, on the development fail, as he declined to speak to our correspondents.