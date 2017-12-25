- Advertisement -

No fewer than 250 bikers from Togo, Morocco, Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Anambra and other states of the federation are expected to participate in the `bikers carnival show’ slated for Dec. 27 in Calabar.

Mr Akin Ricketts, President of Metallic Knights Motorcycle Club in Calabar, disclosed this on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar.

Ricketts, a former Commissioner for Information in Cross River, said that the 2017 bikers show would be a display of talents across the carnival routes.

According to him, bikers from Togo, Moroco, Benin Republic, Ghana, South Africa and some expatriates had indicated interest to participating in the 2017 carnival to give the festival a boost.

“We are fully ready for the 2017 bikers show. As we speak, some of the bikers have started arriving in the city of Calabar for the show.

“We have a couple of female bikers in our club; they have undergone special training for the show. I can assure you that Dec. 27 is going to be filled with fun and excitement.

“We have gotten people from all strata of the society that would be participating on Dec. 27,’’ he said.

The president, who said that biking had become part of his life-style, urged others to involve in the activity of riding power bikes as a form of exercise.

He said Gov. Ben Ayade of the state was the patron of the club, adding that it had added colour to the annual festival through the bikers display.