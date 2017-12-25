- Advertisement -

The St Theresa Catholic Church Yola on Monday distributed food and drinks to 674 inmates of Yola Prison to mark the Christmas celebration.

Speaking at the prison, the Archbishop of the diocese, Most Rev. Stephen Mamza, said the gesture was to enable the inmates feel the spirit of Christmas.

Mamza, who held mass with the inmates, urged them not only to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ but to use the opportunity to repent and prepare a better life after prison.

Mamza who is also the State chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, urged Christians and other Nigerians to always remember the needy and other vulnerable during such festive periods to give them a sense of belonging.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Deputy Comptroller, Prison in charge of Yola Prisons, Mr Dahiru Abdullahi, lauded the church for the gesture and urged others to emulate it to give inmates sense of belonging.