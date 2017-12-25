- Advertisement -

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra has described the recent arrest, detention and release of the Chairman and Chief Executive of Innoson Group, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, as one of the plans by the Nigerian Government to frustrate industrialists and billionaires from Igbo extraction.

MASSOB expressed surprised that rather than encourage genuine businessmen like Chukwuma and others from the South-East, the Federal Government decided to frustrate some of them.

The movement’s National Director of Information, Mr. Sunday Okereafor, recalled that the Chairman of Capital Oil, Chief Ifeanyi Uba, also went through a similar ordeal.

While Uba was arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over an oil deal with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Chukwuma was arrested by EFCC over an alleged loan deal that went sour.

Speaking on Monday, Okereafor pointed out that the EFCC should not be in a haste to arrest businessmen, especially when such issues leading to their arrest could be resolved internally.

“It is a shame that some of our brothers, who are in government are keeping quiet when their brothers are being arrested. The truth is that Innoson did not commit any offence to deserve an arrest.

“They did the same thing to Ifeanyi Uba of Capital Oil. Yesterday, it was Uba, today, it is Innocent Chukwuma; who knows the person it will be tomorrow?

“It is all part of a plot to frustrate our industrialists. You remember Ezekiel Izuogu; he is an industrialist. It is this same treatment that made him to go to South Africa to continue his business. Izuogu produced the first prototype Nigerian car, but he was not recognised by government.

“Today, he is in South Africa and still into automobile business. When Biafra comes, it will not take long before we manufacture our own car,” the MASSOB spokesman added.

On the current fuel scarcity across the nation, Okereafor pointed out that the Federal Government should be blamed for the development, saying, “How can it be? When there is Sallah, there is fuel. But when it is Christmas, there is no fuel.”