As part of activities to celebrate this year’s Christmas day, the wife of Oyo State Governor, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, on Monday donated gifts and cash to the mothers of two new born baby girls who were delivered on Christmas day.

The wife of the governor who was represented by the state commissioner for Women Affairs, Community Development Social Welfare And Poverty alleviation, Mrs. Atinuke Osunkoya donated gift and cash to the babies in Adeoyo Maternity Hospital and Jericho Maternity Hospital.

It’s was a thing of joy for Mrs. Oluwadamilola Adetimilehin who delivered a baby girl in Adeoyo Maternity Hospital. According to her, she didn’t prepare for the delivery of her baby saying she was in the vigil where she was rushed down to the hospital.

She said: I didn’t come with anything to the hospital not even any cash on me but miraculously after delivering my baby at 9am this morning I heard that representative of governor’s wife was coming to present my baby with gifts and cash which saved me the need of spending money.

“I was happy for the privilege and I give God the glory. I have been feeling the baby was coming since Friday but never know I would have the delivery on Christmas day. I do watch it on television where people were presented with gifts but I didn’t know I’ll be a beneficiary one day. I thank the First Lady and her representative”, the 27 year old mother said.

The second mother, Mrs. Bolanle Ogidan also appreciated the gesture of the First Lady. She said her husband just as he predicted right of the day of birth of their first baby, said the baby would be born on Christmas day and it came to pass. Mrs. Ogidan therefore thanked God and the governor’s wife for the gifts and cash.

Appreciating the First Lady and the state Governor, the HOD, Maternity section of Adeoyo Hospital, Elizabeth Olurombi, said the baby delivered in the hospital is a special one saying because, few days ago the maternity ward was full with babies but reverse is the case on Monday morning saying : “just this morning at 9 am we unexpectedly had delivery of this baby girl.

The commissioner who represented the governor’s wife therefore appreciated the Governor and his wife for deeming it fit to present the gifts to the babies while noting that the gesture necessitate the essence of the season of sharing.

She said: “this is the season of sharing and a reason we have come here today. I want to use this medium to encourage everyone to imbibe the spirit of sharing in this season. I pray for the new born babies that it shall be well with them.