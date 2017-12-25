- Advertisement -

The Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, has called on all Christians to reach out and touch their neighbours with love as they commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ this Season.

In a special Christmas message signed by James Eze, his Senior Special Assistant on Media, in Awka, Obiano described Christmas as the season of love when Christians are expected to rise above all inhibitions to show love to their neighbours.

He said: “Christmas underscores the salvific role of Christ to mankind and reminds us all of the centrality of sacrificial love to a more peaceful and harmonious world.

“So, in the birth of Jesus Christ, we Christians are reminded that love is the best condition for a better world.”

Speaking further, Governor Obiano observed that Nigeria was in a period when only sacrificial love can heal the deep-seated wounds and harrowing agonies that harangue the people on a daily basis.

“We need to be kind to one another, encourage one another and support one another.”