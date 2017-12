- Advertisement -

Rev. Henry Ndukuba, Bishop of Nigeria Anglican Communion Church, Gombe Diocese, has called on Christians to celebrate Christmas with love, peace, forgiveness and to reconcile with one another.

Ndukuba made the call in his sermon in Gombe on Monday, emphasizing that “Christmas is a celebration of God love, peace and Gift.

“In times like this, you should love one another, forgive and reconcile with one another.

“As much as possible let us pursue peace because as a nation as a people we cannot be able to make any advancement or progress without the help of God and the peace of God.”

He advised wealthy individuals and public servants to remember and to be merciful to less privilege by assisting them with the little they have.

“It is also a celebration of God gift and we should in a time like this remember the less privilege people, those of us who are employers of labour should be merciful to those who we are employing.

“And those who have power over our resource should also manage those resources with understanding that our God is a God who loves to give”, he said

He called on the people in the country to still trust in the leaving God as with him all thing are possible and be considerate not be selfish.

“The Christmas of 2017 is the Christmas of God possibilities as it said in Luka 137 that with God all things are possible, there is nothing that is impossible with God and that is in the contest of announcing the birth Jesus Christ.

“God has not abundant us in our situations, difficulties, pour sins, our problems because he has remember us he has come to help us”, he said

Christmas celebrations in Gombe are peaceful, as security personnel are deployed to the metropolis and places of worship to ensure orderliness.