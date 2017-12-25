- Advertisement -

Rev. Abari Kalla, the North-East Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on people to use the Christmas period and even beyond to show love and charity to the needy.

He made the call in Maiduguri on Sunday in his message to mark the 2017 Chistmas.

Kalla said it was imperative for Christians to support the needy and less privileged to enable them to celebrate the season in good mood.

He noted that Christians were encouraged to show love and kindness to neighbours and fellow faithful, adding that it was a season of “joy and merry making”.

Kalla admonished Christians to eschew violence and use the period to promote peace in the society.

He added that “it is a period to show devotion to God and kindness to humanity.

“We should be modest and pray for peace, unity and prosperity in the country”.

The cleric noted that this year’s celebration was better than the previous ones in view of the prevailing peace in the region.

He called for prayers to end insurgency and fast track restoration of peace to the northeast.

Mr Dauda Gomari, a resident of Maiduguri, expressed joy over the Christmas celebration.

Gomari, however, noted that the celebration was low key due to harsh economic condition in the country.

Ms Helen Istifanus, another resident, said she would dedicate herself to prayers and reflect on her relationship with other people.

“It is a period to purify my soul and connection to God. I also reflect on the outgoing year so as to prepare for the New Year,” she said.

Special mass services were conducted in various places of worship to mark Christmas in Maiduguri metropolis.

Celebrations were generally peaceful as police had beep up patrols and surveillance to ensure protection of lives and property during the festive season.